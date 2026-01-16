GemGanar

Lluvia

Gem484

SystemGamehag: ¡Únete a nuestro Discord para sorteos diarios de Gemas!
novice rank iconLillie Marks: ¿Alguien ha retirado en criptomonedas?
novice rank iconJuan: Xd
novice rank icon🐷🐷🐷: EZ emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon2814396160: 11
novice rank iconTouji: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
enchanter rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Dance Blue emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconGabe Newell: Cat No emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconcxk_100908: aaa
novice rank iconMelvin Kingsoflord: Ww
novice rank iconPrajapati Harish: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconTheChosenOne: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconPrajapati Harish: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 8 usuarios recibieron Gem75 de la Lluvia.
apprentice rank iconoctoberart: Dancin emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconTheChosenOne: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLillie Marks: ¡yoo!
SystemGamehag: ¡Únete a nuestro Discord para sorteos diarios de gemas!
novice rank iconalia alia: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconalia alia: hola
novice rank iconalia alia: FeelsRainMan emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbrain root: Dancin emote (inline chat version)
sorcerer rank iconhanfred: son para sorteos
novice rank icon🐷🐷🐷: Lawyer Capybara emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMacleane vitória: Dance Blue emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJuan: Una pregunta para que sirven las gemas rojas?
novice rank iconJuan: Hola
novice rank iconZera: Dance Green emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon3678435963: EZ emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTilin Inzanoo: den
enchanter rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Dance Blue emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 15 usuarios recibieron Gem45 de la Lluvia.
novice rank iconalia alia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconalia alia: eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee
novice rank iconalia alia: Mhm emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconalia alia: hola
SystemGamehag: ¡Únete a nuestro Discord para sorteos diarios de gemas!
adept rank iconchii5537: Modcheck emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconNevergiveup6850: Iiii8i
adept rank iconPolskiGrajek: Lawyer Capybara emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconalia alia: hola
novice rank iconPrajapati Harish: Dancin emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconalia alia: FeelsRainMan emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconRansom Ron: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
sorcerer rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconNachi: Yo emote (inline chat version)
mage rank iconabcd1290: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconXD184: Dance Blue emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconNew Journey: gh
novice rank icon🐷🐷🐷: monkaS emote (inline chat version)
Inicia sesión para empezar a chatear

50

0/160

Volver al foro General Discussions

RSorder OSRS: A Less Click-Intensive Alternative

jfcc962 avatar

jfcc962

January 16, 2026 at 07:51 AM

Runecrafting didn't receive direct new content, but clever optimization has improved existing methods. Using Sailing-based teleports to reach the Astral altar cuts down travel time significantly compared to older routes. With the full Runecrafting outfit and proper teleport management, Astral runecrafting now offers solid experience rates alongside reliable profit, especially appealing given the low cost of essence.

Construction: A Less Click-Intensive Alternative

Construction training received a subtle but impactful option through the introduction of whole parts. Mahogany hole parts, in particular, offer competitive XP rates while requiring far fewer clicks than traditional training methods like mahogany homes. While slightly more expensive per experience point than ultra-budget options, the reduced intensity makes this method attractive for players looking for a balance between efficiency and comfort.

Lower-tier variants such as teak hole parts can be used for cheaper training, though higher-tier woods are generally not recommended due to poor cost efficiency.

Herblore: New Potions, Unsettled Prices

Several new potions entered the game alongside new ingredients, expanding Herblore training options. These potions often provide strong effects-such as extended stamina duration or powerful combat boosts-but their GP-per-XP efficiency remains volatile due to limited supply.

While these methods offer decent experience rates for their levels, most players may want to wait until prices stabilize before committing to them for long-term training. There's also uncertainty around whether faster one-tick production methods will be possible in the future.

Thieving: Surprisingly Competitive Stall Stealing

One of the most unexpected training methods comes from new thieving stalls at Port Roberts. Unlike traditional stalls, these have infinite stock but rotating guards. By following guard movement patterns, players can achieve strong XP rates with minimal clicking.

At higher levels, this method rivals classic training options like Pyramid Plunder while being significantly less demanding. For players who value low-intensity training, this is one of the most exciting additions in recent years.

Crafting and Hunter: Sailing Synergy

Crafting benefits indirectly from Sailing-related resources like hemp and cotton. Spinning these materials offers respectable experience and modest profit, making them viable mid-level options.

Hunter saw major expansion with red, blue, and rainbow crabs. These trap-based methods scale well with level and offer a consistent experience with minimal downtime. Rainbow crabs, while requiring higher levels, stand out due to their strong XP rates and valuable secondary materials, making them both profitable and relaxed.

Every player needs a lot of RuneScape gold, I suggest you go to a third-party website like RSorder.com to buy, safe and comfortable transactions, and years of experience to ensure the security of your account.

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

esES
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT中文ZH日本語JA한국어KOहिंदीHI

Plataforma

GanarJuegosCobrarInformación del juegoAyudaSobre nosotros

Recompensas

AfiliadoClasificaciónRobuxGoogle PlaySteam WalletClaves de Steam

Artículos

Foros

Mantente conectado

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. Todos los derechos reservados.

Propiedad de RCPE Ventures LTD. Operado por Lootably, Inc.

Términos de servicioPolítica de privacidad