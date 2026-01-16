jfcc962

Runecrafting didn't receive direct new content, but clever optimization has improved existing methods. Using Sailing-based teleports to reach the Astral altar cuts down travel time significantly compared to older routes. With the full Runecrafting outfit and proper teleport management, Astral runecrafting now offers solid experience rates alongside reliable profit, especially appealing given the low cost of essence.



Construction: A Less Click-Intensive Alternative



Construction training received a subtle but impactful option through the introduction of whole parts. Mahogany hole parts, in particular, offer competitive XP rates while requiring far fewer clicks than traditional training methods like mahogany homes. While slightly more expensive per experience point than ultra-budget options, the reduced intensity makes this method attractive for players looking for a balance between efficiency and comfort.



Lower-tier variants such as teak hole parts can be used for cheaper training, though higher-tier woods are generally not recommended due to poor cost efficiency.



Herblore: New Potions, Unsettled Prices



Several new potions entered the game alongside new ingredients, expanding Herblore training options. These potions often provide strong effects-such as extended stamina duration or powerful combat boosts-but their GP-per-XP efficiency remains volatile due to limited supply.



While these methods offer decent experience rates for their levels, most players may want to wait until prices stabilize before committing to them for long-term training. There's also uncertainty around whether faster one-tick production methods will be possible in the future.



Thieving: Surprisingly Competitive Stall Stealing



One of the most unexpected training methods comes from new thieving stalls at Port Roberts. Unlike traditional stalls, these have infinite stock but rotating guards. By following guard movement patterns, players can achieve strong XP rates with minimal clicking.



At higher levels, this method rivals classic training options like Pyramid Plunder while being significantly less demanding. For players who value low-intensity training, this is one of the most exciting additions in recent years.



Crafting and Hunter: Sailing Synergy



Crafting benefits indirectly from Sailing-related resources like hemp and cotton. Spinning these materials offers respectable experience and modest profit, making them viable mid-level options.



Hunter saw major expansion with red, blue, and rainbow crabs. These trap-based methods scale well with level and offer a consistent experience with minimal downtime. Rainbow crabs, while requiring higher levels, stand out due to their strong XP rates and valuable secondary materials, making them both profitable and relaxed.



