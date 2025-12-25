Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Giveaway: https://x.com/i/status/2004004400919142911

MMOexp ARC Raiders: Following the Clues

jfcc962

December 25, 2025 at 07:15 AM

Overview of "Marked for Death" Objectives

To complete "Marked for Death," three primary tasks must be completed:

Reach the Su Durante Warehouses

Search for Tian Wen's Cache

Follow the Clues

The first two objectives are straightforward, but the final step, despite its cryptic wording, is easier than it appears once the correct location is known.

1. Reaching the Su Durante Warehouses

The Su Durante Warehouses are situated on the northwest side of the Buried City, along the outskirts where enemy density is lower compared to central zones. The location's name appears directly on the map despite having no specific outline, making it easy to find once the general area is identified.

To travel efficiently:

Place a waypoint on the Su Durante Warehouses before moving out.

Use the compass at the top of the screen to follow the marker rather than repeatedly opening the map.

Stay alert for ARC scanners in central zones if your drop point forces you to cross dangerous areas. Avoiding scanner detection will reduce unnecessary combat, preserving resources and health for later encounters.

Approaching the area from the outer perimeter limits exposure to enemy patrols and hazards, making it the safer route for completing the first leg of the mission.

2. Finding Tian Wen's Cache

Upon reaching the Su Durante Warehouses, the next step is locating Tian Wen's cache. Although the warehouses contain several structures, the target cache is easy to track down once the correct building is identified.

Look for the following visual cues:

A large green building made from corrugated metal

One of the biggest buildings in the warehouse area

Minimal clutter around the sides, making exploration quick

To find the cache:

Approach the large green metal building.

Move along the left side of the structure.

A small, unassuming box-shaped container will be sitting near the building-this is Tian Wen's cache.

This step is significantly easier than the final objective, as the cache is clearly positioned and not hidden behind layered debris or environmental obstacles.

3. Following the Clues

The quest's last instruction, "Follow the clues," can be misleading. Many players expect a series of marked tracks or multiple ARC Raiders Items to inspect, but the solution involves finding a single clue positioned very close to the cache itself.

Every player needs a lot of ARC Raiders BluePrints, I suggest you go to a third-party website like MMOexp.com to buy, safe and comfortable transactions, and years of experience to ensure the security of your account.

