Overview of "Marked for Death" Objectives



To complete "Marked for Death," three primary tasks must be completed:



Reach the Su Durante Warehouses



Search for Tian Wen's Cache



Follow the Clues



The first two objectives are straightforward, but the final step, despite its cryptic wording, is easier than it appears once the correct location is known.



1. Reaching the Su Durante Warehouses



The Su Durante Warehouses are situated on the northwest side of the Buried City, along the outskirts where enemy density is lower compared to central zones. The location's name appears directly on the map despite having no specific outline, making it easy to find once the general area is identified.



To travel efficiently:



Place a waypoint on the Su Durante Warehouses before moving out.



Use the compass at the top of the screen to follow the marker rather than repeatedly opening the map.



Stay alert for ARC scanners in central zones if your drop point forces you to cross dangerous areas. Avoiding scanner detection will reduce unnecessary combat, preserving resources and health for later encounters.



Approaching the area from the outer perimeter limits exposure to enemy patrols and hazards, making it the safer route for completing the first leg of the mission.



2. Finding Tian Wen's Cache



Upon reaching the Su Durante Warehouses, the next step is locating Tian Wen's cache. Although the warehouses contain several structures, the target cache is easy to track down once the correct building is identified.



Look for the following visual cues:



A large green building made from corrugated metal



One of the biggest buildings in the warehouse area



Minimal clutter around the sides, making exploration quick



To find the cache:



Approach the large green metal building.



Move along the left side of the structure.



A small, unassuming box-shaped container will be sitting near the building-this is Tian Wen's cache.



This step is significantly easier than the final objective, as the cache is clearly positioned and not hidden behind layered debris or environmental obstacles.



3. Following the Clues



The quest's last instruction, "Follow the clues," can be misleading. Many players expect a series of marked tracks or multiple ARC Raiders Items to inspect, but the solution involves finding a single clue positioned very close to the cache itself.



