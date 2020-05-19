GemGanar

Lluvia

Gem351

scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: google te dirá
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Supongo que sí, solo búscalo en Google
novice rank iconKamilos31: ¿entonces normalmente habrá juego multijugador y mods en minecraft?
novice rank iconKamilos31: lo siento por preguntar así más bien siempre compraba juegos recientemente encontré gamehag
novice rank iconKamilos31: aaa ok entiendo
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: es como steam si sabes eso
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: obtienes una clave y la usas en microsoft store
novice rank iconKamilos31: se trata de que recibes un correo electrónico y ¿qué hago después?
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: ¿alguna vez has instalado un juego?
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: no estoy seguro de lo que quieres decir
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: descarga el juego y después puedes jugarlo
novice rank iconKamilos31: ok veo y ¿cómo es la descarga?
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: esos funcionarán
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Minecraft: Edición Java y Bedrock para PC Clave CD UE
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Minecraft: Java & Bedrock Edition para PC EU Windows 10 clave CD
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: o el que es para 18240 también funciona
novice rank iconKamilos31: ok comprobaré
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: me tomó 1 segundo encontrarlo
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: 18260 gemas
novice rank iconKamilos31: Soy de Polonia así que probablemente EU
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: entonces compra una clave que funcione en la UE, no es difícil de encontrar
novice rank iconKamilos31: por eso pregunto cuáles puedo comprar con gemas porque no lo entiendo
novice rank iconKamilos31: Lo quiero permanentemente, amigo
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: así que puedes probarlo y no desperdiciar dinero si no te gusta
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: por 1 mes
novice rank iconKamilos31: ¿pero lo compraré allí permanentemente?
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: abre la tienda en windows, puedes comprarlo allí
novice rank iconKamilos31: y por cuántas gemas puedo comprar lo que dices ?
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: pase de juego para PC
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: si solo quieres probarlo, puedes conseguir el juego para PC en microsoft store por 1€ durante 1 mes
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: minecraft es microsoft store
novice rank iconcronourameshi4: Hola!
apprentice rank iconlitwickclub995: bueno, entonces es la clave de minecraft java y bedrock edition de microsoft store o algo así
novice rank iconffe: bueno eso te da una cuenta así que no puedes agregarlo a tu propia cuenta si ya tienes una cuenta
apprentice rank iconlitwickclub995: funciona para mí
apprentice rank iconlitwickclub995: compra la cuenta de Windows de Minecraft Java y Bedrock Edition
novice rank iconKamilos31: porque hay muchos resultados de búsqueda y no sé qué elegir
novice rank iconetka: hola
novice rank iconKamilos31: Entonces, ¿qué Minecraft debo comprar para que esté en polaco y en PC con Windows?
novice rank iconKamilos31: eso es extraño después de todo minecraft no está en steam
AdminJoshverd: Clave CD solo significa que puedes activar el juego en Steam
novice rank iconwhorehey555666: Hola
novice rank iconakademik: arriba
scholar rank iconAtia: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconcosasxd33: como cpmpleto el rango de aprendiz
novice rank iconKamilos31: ¿y esta CD KEY cómo la consigo es una clave o qué ?
novice rank iconChristian: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
Jugabiliadd

Moha243 avatar

Moha243

May 19, 2020 at 02:43 PM

Hay mucha gente buena, por culpa de los torneos, fortnite ha pouesto mucho dinero en fortnite. Fortnite no es lo que era antes.
cristianfans10 avatar

cristianfans10

May 19, 2020 at 03:36 PM

mi jugabilidad es atacar sin construir xd
xShadowKillx avatar

xShadowKillx

May 19, 2020 at 03:57 PM

jaja deberia tener un retraso al construir para que no haya tantos tramposos pero de resto es buen juego
Lorii04 avatar

Lorii04

May 19, 2020 at 04:23 PM

depende el pc pero en play tendrian que meter mas fps
kevin12345hhb avatar

kevin12345hhb

May 19, 2020 at 05:40 PM

muy buena la jugabilidad
Tarrycheaf avatar

Tarrycheaf

May 19, 2020 at 05:45 PM

Muy buena la jugabilidad x2
Anonymous18063 avatar

Anonymous18063

May 22, 2020 at 10:06 AM

Excelente jugabilidad
Warplay829 avatar

Warplay829

May 22, 2020 at 10:34 PM

muy buena jugabilidad
destrak avatar

destrak

May 22, 2020 at 10:43 PM

es complicado a la hora de construir pero la jugabilidad es siempre la misma y no varia mucho

