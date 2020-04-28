GemGanar

Lluvia

Gem351

scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: google te dirá
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Supongo que sí, solo búscalo en Google
novice rank iconKamilos31: ¿entonces normalmente habrá juego multijugador y mods en minecraft?
novice rank iconKamilos31: lo siento por preguntar así más bien siempre compraba juegos recientemente encontré gamehag
novice rank iconKamilos31: aaa ok entiendo
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: es como steam si sabes eso
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: obtienes una clave y la usas en microsoft store
novice rank iconKamilos31: se trata de que recibes un correo electrónico y ¿qué hago después?
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: ¿alguna vez has instalado un juego?
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: no estoy seguro de lo que quieres decir
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: descarga el juego y después puedes jugarlo
novice rank iconKamilos31: ok veo y ¿cómo es la descarga?
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: esos funcionarán
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Minecraft: Edición Java y Bedrock para PC Clave CD UE
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Minecraft: Java & Bedrock Edition para PC EU Windows 10 clave CD
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: o el que es para 18240 también funciona
novice rank iconKamilos31: ok comprobaré
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: me tomó 1 segundo encontrarlo
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: 18260 gemas
novice rank iconKamilos31: Soy de Polonia así que probablemente EU
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: entonces compra una clave que funcione en la UE, no es difícil de encontrar
novice rank iconKamilos31: por eso pregunto cuáles puedo comprar con gemas porque no lo entiendo
novice rank iconKamilos31: Lo quiero permanentemente, amigo
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: así que puedes probarlo y no desperdiciar dinero si no te gusta
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: por 1 mes
novice rank iconKamilos31: ¿pero lo compraré allí permanentemente?
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: abre la tienda en windows, puedes comprarlo allí
novice rank iconKamilos31: y por cuántas gemas puedo comprar lo que dices ?
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: pase de juego para PC
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: si solo quieres probarlo, puedes conseguir el juego para PC en microsoft store por 1€ durante 1 mes
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: minecraft es microsoft store
novice rank iconcronourameshi4: Hola!
apprentice rank iconlitwickclub995: bueno, entonces es la clave de minecraft java y bedrock edition de microsoft store o algo así
novice rank iconffe: bueno eso te da una cuenta así que no puedes agregarlo a tu propia cuenta si ya tienes una cuenta
apprentice rank iconlitwickclub995: funciona para mí
apprentice rank iconlitwickclub995: compra la cuenta de Windows de Minecraft Java y Bedrock Edition
novice rank iconKamilos31: porque hay muchos resultados de búsqueda y no sé qué elegir
novice rank iconetka: hola
novice rank iconKamilos31: Entonces, ¿qué Minecraft debo comprar para que esté en polaco y en PC con Windows?
novice rank iconKamilos31: eso es extraño después de todo minecraft no está en steam
AdminJoshverd: Clave CD solo significa que puedes activar el juego en Steam
novice rank iconwhorehey555666: Hola
novice rank iconakademik: arriba
scholar rank iconAtia: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconcosasxd33: como cpmpleto el rango de aprendiz
novice rank iconKamilos31: ¿y esta CD KEY cómo la consigo es una clave o qué ?
novice rank iconChristian: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
Volver al foro Roblox

que harian con 10000 robux

Animal322 avatar

Animal322

April 28, 2020 at 09:38 PM

yo me gastaría en todo
KanelSuprem07_XD avatar

KanelSuprem07_XD

April 28, 2020 at 09:39 PM

yo me compraria unas espadas de mil robux
Elprocir1424 avatar

Elprocir1424

April 28, 2020 at 09:40 PM

no gastaria nada pq no se que comprar v:
MattGamer784100a avatar

MattGamer784100a

April 28, 2020 at 10:11 PM

Me gustaria comprar demasiadas cosas del catalogo, desde ropa hasta animaciones.
ffhhr566 avatar

ffhhr566

April 28, 2020 at 10:13 PM

me compraria todo lo de adopt me
ffhhr566 avatar

ffhhr566

April 28, 2020 at 10:13 PM

muy buen articulo:sunglasses:
xddddddddddddddddd2 avatar

xddddddddddddddddd2

April 28, 2020 at 10:18 PM

yo me compraria ropa animaciones etc
foryoureyesonly avatar

foryoureyesonly

April 28, 2020 at 10:19 PM

Me compraría un pack de animaciones, pelo, ropa, alas, accesorios y lo que me queda lo gastaría en gamepasses.
sarmintopro avatar

sarmintopro

April 28, 2020 at 10:22 PM

me comprare un pase vip en mi juego faborito y un mogollon de ropa :v
sarmintopro avatar

sarmintopro

April 28, 2020 at 10:23 PM

y hay si no se que mas depronto en mas pases o en objetos asi de juegos :v
juanpiiii avatar

juanpiiii

April 28, 2020 at 10:23 PM

YO me compraria el vip de KAt es ke me gusta el juegolg
sarmintopro avatar

sarmintopro

April 28, 2020 at 10:23 PM

y nada mas jsjsjsjjs :v
juanpiiii avatar

juanpiiii

April 28, 2020 at 10:23 PM

IGUAL TENGO QUE LLEGAR A NIVEL 3 PARA GANAR ROBUS

sarmintopro avatar

sarmintopro

April 28, 2020 at 10:23 PM

pero ese es un sueño cque nunca tendre ;__;
sarmintopro avatar

sarmintopro

April 28, 2020 at 10:24 PM

pero bueno nada se vale soñar :b
sarmintopro avatar

sarmintopro

April 28, 2020 at 10:24 PM

ademas con 100 tambien seria felis :VVV
Launicornio avatar

Launicornio

April 28, 2020 at 11:02 PM

ropa pases de juegos animaciones y me haria un grupo para regalar robux a mis amigos
Leonelx1 avatar

Leonelx1

April 28, 2020 at 11:02 PM

gastarlos en el catalago
LightGames avatar

LightGames

April 28, 2020 at 11:03 PM

Nada amigo porque ya me compre todo lo que deseaba xD pero si decias 1M seria un dominius C:
xxemelyxx avatar

xxemelyxx

April 28, 2020 at 11:06 PM

pues aria muchas cosas en el juego de roblox con esos rubux me compraria todo lo que me gusta
Capytan12 avatar

Capytan12

April 28, 2020 at 11:07 PM

gastarlos :^
GhostlyBrownie avatar

GhostlyBrownie

April 28, 2020 at 11:07 PM

Pus me compraria ropa para cambiarle por fin la apariencia a mi avatar
Estoyloko avatar

Estoyloko

April 28, 2020 at 11:08 PM

gastarlos que mas xd
SirYilong avatar

SirYilong

April 28, 2020 at 11:22 PM

Comprarlo en todo

UTLOVER avatar

UTLOVER

April 29, 2020 at 01:01 AM

me compraria un emoticono que se llama Dizzy y tambien pases de juego de Lets party
kkdvktaptc avatar

kkdvktaptc

April 29, 2020 at 01:10 AM

en gamepasses porque ropa ya tengo
santielgamer42 avatar

santielgamer42

April 29, 2020 at 01:21 AM

me personaliso el skyn a un gran nivel y tambien compraria un monton de game pass de los juegos que quiero
marcus2005 avatar

marcus2005

April 29, 2020 at 01:32 AM

para comprar ropa, objetos, y gamepasses xd
ItsTheRockStar avatar

ItsTheRockStar

April 29, 2020 at 01:40 AM

personalizaria mas mi avatar y me compraria algun gamepass

Grace_Greis avatar

Grace_Greis

April 29, 2020 at 01:42 AM

me compraria todo lo que queria :D
Glays_XD avatar

Glays_XD

April 29, 2020 at 01:42 AM

Si es muy bueno todo pero yo daria
Grace_Greis avatar

Grace_Greis

April 29, 2020 at 01:43 AM

y lo que quiero es ropa, comprar servers vip, comprar juegos, etc :D
ElCloroxViviente_156 avatar

ElCloroxViviente_156

April 29, 2020 at 01:43 AM

Yo me compraria todo ROBLOX XD
megafacu avatar

megafacu

April 29, 2020 at 02:00 AM

compro un grupo para mi canal de yt,me compro ropa y todo lo que quiero y donó algunos a mis suscriptores :3
jhampier156 avatar

jhampier156

April 29, 2020 at 02:05 AM

yo me compraria todo roblox sies k tengo tanto robux
lilchaico1 avatar

lilchaico1

April 29, 2020 at 02:07 AM

me compraria ropa,haria un grupo, compraria el blox y el liberty, y compraria objetos exclusivos
fckcupido avatar

fckcupido

April 29, 2020 at 02:08 AM

comprarme gamepases para bloxburg y ropa ahre
sasuketaka avatar

sasuketaka

April 29, 2020 at 02:10 AM

muchas cosas haria yo con eso pero bueno no los puedo nombrar son muchas

juanesitogomis avatar

juanesitogomis

April 29, 2020 at 02:14 AM

gastar en vip y ropa
MisterD456 avatar

MisterD456

April 29, 2020 at 02:20 AM

Comprar todo lo de adopt me ya que ese juego me encanta
