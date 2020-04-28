que harian con 10000 robux

Comprar todo lo de adopt me ya que ese juego me encanta

pues aria muchas cosas en el juego de roblox con esos rubux me compraria todo lo que me gusta

Nada amigo porque ya me compre todo lo que deseaba xD pero si decias 1M seria un dominius C:

YO me compraria el vip de KAt es ke me gusta el juegolg

Me compraría un pack de animaciones, pelo, ropa, alas, accesorios y lo que me queda lo gastaría en gamepasses.

yo me compraria ropa animaciones etc

me compraria todo lo de adopt me

no gastaria nada pq no se que comprar v:

