Taonga is a free browser game in which you run your farm. Start working on your tiny piece of land and see how much you can earn from it. Raise animals such as chickens and cows, plant crops, build new buildings and make everything look nice and aesthetic. Watch the order board where you can sell what you harvested and get the money you need to develop your farm. Level up to unlock new options and earn even more money! Rural life is waiting for you, play Taonga today!