Battle Warship: Naval Empire

Is the first quest hard?

14 replies Last reply: Mar 31, 2021

wow this game is amezing

1 replies Last reply: Jan 17, 2021

!!!! I do not recommend !!!!

4 replies Last reply: Jun 10, 2020

How long does it take for them to verify that youve completed task 1?

1 replies Last reply: Jun 1, 2020

Tasks requirements

1 replies Last reply: Jun 1, 2020

What should i do?

1 replies Last reply: May 31, 2020

how to get electricity and oils?

1 replies Last reply: May 31, 2020

What are the quests?