how to get 2 sacred shards fast ??

20 replies Last reply: Apr 28, 2024

What a good game!

16 replies Last reply: Apr 28, 2024

This game has been overhyped

18 replies Last reply: Mar 4, 2024

how long does this task take is it near 7 days

9 replies Last reply: Dec 28, 2023

Best Game in the entire world

2 replies Last reply: Dec 26, 2023

Not worth doing...

14 replies Last reply: Oct 12, 2023

can low end pc open this game?

33 replies Last reply: Sep 27, 2023

Help: How do i prove that i have opened 3 sacred shards?