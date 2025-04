Castle Lvl 6 keeps getting rejected?? ***

85 replies Last reply: Nov 8, 2023

This game is terrible and worst and boring

3 replies Last reply: Aug 23, 2023

Automatic Rejection

4 replies Last reply: Aug 22, 2023

You're task will be rejected all the time for no reason,

104 replies Last reply: Jun 23, 2023

Worst Quest Ever

1 replies Last reply: Feb 14, 2023

Moving off web

2 replies Last reply: Mar 6, 2022

good game ?

6 replies Last reply: Mar 2, 2022

I could not download it