Dobrze rozumiem, że artykuły wrzuca się tak samo jak np. ten post ? Jeżeli nie to, w którym dziale bądz gdzie na forum go mogę napisać? ;)
Wchodzisz w zakładkę nowości i tam możesz pisać artykuł ;)
Dzięki już ogarnołem bo na telefonie tego nie pokazuje ;)
mam ogromny problem. komentuje i pisze na forum i od jakiegos czasu nie zdobywam expa Bądź lvl bądż PD
Musisz poczekac tego nie dostaje sie cały czas czasem czeka sie 2 dni na 1% expa
Jak komentujesz za duzo danego dnia to nie dostajesz expa
albo klikasz w zdobądź i tam jest "twórz zawartość"
Odpowiedź masz wyżej :thumbsup:
Tak odpowiedzi są dobre powyżej hehe;)
Creeper, aw man
So we back in the mine, got our pick axe swinging from side to side,
Side, side to side
This task a grueling one,
Hope to find some diamonds tonight, night, night
Diamonds tonight
Heads up, you hear a sound,
Turn around and look up, total shock fills your body,
Oh no it's you again,
I could never forget those eyes, eyes, eyes,
Eyes, eyes, eyes
'Cause baby tonight,
The creeper's trying to steal all our stuff again,
'Cause baby tonight, you grab your pick, shovel and bolt again,
And run, run until it's done, done,
Until the sun comes up in the morn'
'Cause baby tonight, the creeper's trying to steal all our stuff again
Just when you think you're safe,
Overhear some hissing from right behind,
Right, right behind
That's a nice life you have,
Shame…
odpowiedzi powyżej są oki więc już nie będę pisała hah
Creeper, aw man
So we back in the mine, got our pick axe swinging from side to side,
Side, side to side
This task a grueling one,
Hope to find some diamonds tonight, night, night
Diamonds tonight
Heads up, you hear a sound,
Turn around and look up, total shock fills your body,
Oh no it's you again,
I could never forget those eyes, eyes, eyes,
Eyes, eyes, eyes
'Cause baby tonight,
The creeper's trying to steal all our stuff again,
'Cause baby tonight, you grab your pick, shovel and bolt again,
And run, run until it's done, done,
Until the sun comes up in the morn'
'Cause baby tonight, the creeper's trying to steal all our stuff again
Just when you think you're safe,
Overhear some hissing from right behind,
Right, right behind
That's a nice life you have,
Shame… 2x
Nie wiem cobpisać bo poproatu chce mieć xp XD ale bska ŚMIESZNE HAHA ebebebebbebebebebrbrbebebebebebebbebebebebebebbebebebebbebe JDJDJDJDJDJJDJDJDJDJDJDJDJDPLUS TO OSZUŚCI JDJDJDJDJDJDPLUS TO OSZUŚCI
ej mam pyt dlaczego mój artykuł został odrzucony? dostał kilka pozytywnych komentarzy po czym została odrzucony przez opinie graczy, czy coś takiego, może mi to ktoś wytłumaczyć???
ze.Gdy posiadasz już wysoki poziom wbicie kolejnego bez posiadania vip zajmie
Dzięki za pomoc też miałem z tym proble :0
Dzięki wam dowiaduję się ciekawych rzeczy! Dzięki!!!
Wchodzisz w zakładkę nowości i tam możesz pisać artykuł ;)