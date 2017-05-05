zeta19

Creeper, aw man

So we back in the mine, got our pick axe swinging from side to side,

Side, side to side

This task a grueling one,

Hope to find some diamonds tonight, night, night

Diamonds tonight

Heads up, you hear a sound,

Turn around and look up, total shock fills your body,

Oh no it's you again,

I could never forget those eyes, eyes, eyes,

Eyes, eyes, eyes

'Cause baby tonight,

The creeper's trying to steal all our stuff again,

'Cause baby tonight, you grab your pick, shovel and bolt again,

And run, run until it's done, done,

Until the sun comes up in the morn'

'Cause baby tonight, the creeper's trying to steal all our stuff again

Just when you think you're safe,

Overhear some hissing from right behind,

Right, right behind

That's a nice life you have,

Shame…