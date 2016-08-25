Ezrescheal9

Xin Zhao to potężny i szybki champion. Pasywnie regeneruje punkty życia, co trzeci autoatak leczy się, może szarżować, spowalniać, podbijać, zadawać obrażenia obszarowe, zwiększać odporności i przyspieszać sobie atak speed. Brzmi nieźle, co nie? 1.Spelle na Xina a)flash b)smite 2.Attack Damage/Attack Speed 3.build a)Stalker's Blade b)Guinsoo's Rageblade c)Dead Man's Plate d)Death's Dance e)Trinity Force f)Berserker's Greaves 4.Runy 1x Mark of cricital chance 8x Mark of attack speed 9x Seal of armor 5x Glyph of Scaling M. Resist 4x Glyph of Magic Resist 2x Quint of Attack Damage 1x Quint of Attack Speed 5.Masterki 12/18 6.Ulepszanie umiejętności a)W b)Q c)E d)W e)W f)R itd. Ezrescheal9