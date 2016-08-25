Xin Zhao to potężny i szybki champion. Pasywnie regeneruje punkty życia, co trzeci autoatak leczy się, może szarżować, spowalniać, podbijać, zadawać obrażenia obszarowe, zwiększać odporności i przyspieszać sobie atak speed.
Brzmi nieźle, co nie?
1.Spelle na Xina
a)flash
b)smite
2.Attack Damage/Attack Speed
3.build
a)Stalker's Blade
b)Guinsoo's Rageblade
c)Dead Man's Plate
d)Death's Dance
e)Trinity Force
f)Berserker's Greaves
4.Runy
1x Mark of cricital chance
8x Mark of attack speed
9x Seal of armor
5x Glyph of Scaling M. Resist
4x Glyph of Magic Resist
2x Quint of Attack Damage
1x Quint of Attack Speed
5.Masterki
12/18
6.Ulepszanie umiejętności
a)W
b)Q
c)E
d)W
e)W
f)R
itd.
