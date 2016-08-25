Deszcz

Poradnik do Xin Zhao w Jungli-League of Legends

Ezrescheal9 avatar

Ezrescheal9

August 25, 2016 at 05:27 PM

Xin Zhao to potężny i szybki champion. Pasywnie regeneruje punkty życia, co trzeci autoatak leczy się, może szarżować, spowalniać, podbijać, zadawać obrażenia obszarowe, zwiększać odporności i przyspieszać sobie atak speed. Brzmi nieźle, co nie? 1.Spelle na Xina a)flash b)smite 2.Attack Damage/Attack Speed 3.build a)Stalker's Blade b)Guinsoo's Rageblade c)Dead Man's Plate d)Death's Dance e)Trinity Force f)Berserker's Greaves 4.Runy 1x Mark of cricital chance 8x Mark of attack speed 9x Seal of armor 5x Glyph of Scaling M. Resist 4x Glyph of Magic Resist 2x Quint of Attack Damage 1x Quint of Attack Speed 5.Masterki 12/18 6.Ulepszanie umiejętności a)W b)Q c)E d)W e)W f)R itd. Ezrescheal9
