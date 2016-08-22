Matoto Langi
Przydatne bindy cs:go

wronax2

wronax2

August 22, 2016 at 05:37 PM

Skok na scrollu Do Góry: bind "MWHEELUP" "+jump" Do Dołu: bind "MWHEELDOWN" "+jump" Aby cofnąć: bind "MWHEELUP" "invprev" bind "MWHEELDOWN" "invnext" Informacje ile zadano obrażeń developer 1 con_filter_enable 2 con_filter_text_out "Player:" con_filter_text "damage" Aby cofnąć: developer 0 Wyświetlanie fps'ów pod tablicą wyników net_graph "1" net_graphheight "9999" bind "TAB" "+scorenet" alias "+scorenet" "+showscores; net_graphheight 0" alias "-scorenet" "-showscores; net_graphheight 9999" Zmiana czułości myszki Prawa i lewa strzałka: bind "leftarrow" "incrementvar sensitivity 0.1 6 0.1" bind "rightarrow" "incrementvar sensitivity 0.1 6 -0.1" Górna i Lewa strzałka: bind "uparrow" "incrementvar volume 0.1 1 0.1" bind "downarrow" "incrementvar volume 0.1 1 -0.1" Szybkie wyciąganie granatów bind "klawisz" "use weapon_knife; use weapon_flashbang" bind "klawisz" "use weapon_knife; use weapon_hegrenade" bind "klawisz" "use weapon_knife; use weapon_smokegrenade"
6 bindów - Przydatne bindy cs:go