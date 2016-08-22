Skok na scrollu
Do Góry:
bind "MWHEELUP" "+jump"
Do Dołu:
bind "MWHEELDOWN" "+jump"
Aby cofnąć:
bind "MWHEELUP" "invprev"
bind "MWHEELDOWN" "invnext"
Informacje ile zadano obrażeń
developer 1
con_filter_enable 2
con_filter_text_out "Player:"
con_filter_text "damage"
Aby cofnąć:
developer 0
Wyświetlanie fps'ów pod tablicą wyników
net_graph "1"
net_graphheight "9999"
bind "TAB" "+scorenet"
alias "+scorenet" "+showscores; net_graphheight 0"
alias "-scorenet" "-showscores; net_graphheight 9999"
Zmiana czułości myszki
Prawa i lewa strzałka:
bind "leftarrow" "incrementvar sensitivity 0.1 6 0.1"
bind "rightarrow" "incrementvar sensitivity 0.1 6 -0.1"
Górna i Lewa strzałka:
bind "uparrow" "incrementvar volume 0.1 1 0.1"
bind "downarrow" "incrementvar volume 0.1 1 -0.1"
Szybkie wyciąganie granatów
bind "klawisz" "use weapon_knife; use weapon_flashbang"
bind "klawisz" "use weapon_knife; use weapon_hegrenade"
bind "klawisz" "use weapon_knife; use weapon_smokegrenade"