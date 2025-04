Until a few years ago, we were overwhelmed with the situation of genres close to PC platforms.

We cried as there were no games like Baldur's Gate, Commandos, SimCity, Heroes of Might & Magic ... And then came games like Banner Saga, Divinity: Original Sin, Cities: Skylines, Shadow Tactics and Pillars of Eternity.

All these games were originally developed for PCs and although they were not sold in billions of copies, the love for these genres is very much felt by both the public and the developers.

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire is a game that seeks this love to an even higher level, and thus the title that fans of dark fantasies can easily adore.

If your first Pillars of Eternity was good (and there were not many reasons for it not to be), Deadfire is like its continuation for the class better.

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire is an isometric RPG with real-time combat that can be paused to give commands to characters. In addition to gameplay in two-dimensional form, it also contains elements of textual adventure. The game is played exclusively in singleplayer, and lasts about fifty hours. Playing is not necessary to know the story of the first part, but those who played it can take advantage of the recorded position from the original.