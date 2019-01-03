葉航
EarnNewsReview : Call of Cthulhu
By: Gamehag on January 3, 2019
(14 ratings)
Review : Call of Cthulhu

Review : Call of Cthulhu

 Those who follow books are terrible , Most likely, they heard the name of HP Lovecraft , A great writer who was unique in writing terrible stories.One of his most famous works has been used to make a game! The Call of Cthulhu is one of the best-known Lovecraft stories . Follow me on this article to review this game.Story

Edward Pierce wakes up with a nightmare that will eventually color the truth , and a few minutes later, his office phone rings! Edward Pierce is a war veteran , Which of course has its past , There is only one photo with his company in the army and a few closed files , except this, we do not know anything about Edward. After the war , he is hired by an agency , and works as a private detective for this agency.In a phone call with him,complaints to Edward for not accepting a new case , and they threaten to be fired,For this reason, he has to accept the next person's file in his office , And after talking to the father of a famous painter Sarah Hawkins, he is forced to travel to an island around Boston.



Gameplay

Edward Pierce's hand is not the characters to take a gun and go to war with the wrongdoers .and he does not use his power to beat others , that's why you will not actually fight in Call of Cthulhu , all that you need to do is discover the truth , and you do not need to fight in this way.You can solve problems with the dialog .The island where Sarah Hawkins and her family are buried , is name Dark Water.and the game starts practically from here And your first major choice is this , Where you choose between fighting and peace.



You should turn around and find clues , which ends in the death of the Hawkins family. do not forget , whatever happens in the game, detective Objective Edward Pierce , Finding the cause of the death of Charles Hawkins, Sarah Hawkins and the 11 year old boy of this couple.In the future, you will be faced with moments , You do not know if you are in reality or just a nightmare. Edward Pierce knows his job well, and with the clues it finds, it is capable of rebuilding the image that has taken place in the past.Finding key items,undiscovered facts and the complete search for the environment to find documents is one of the main tasks which you must do .

In other games, you often upgrade your character with XP,In Call of Cthulhu,No news from XP and CP has replaced it.and Edward needs a certain amount of CP to reach a certain level of any feature.



Graphic and Music

The environment around you is well designed and the game is equally engaging, dark, scary and in accordance with the theme of the game story.The two colors are black and green, the colors are the game's index, and it seems the design of the environment is based on the same two colors.

The main character's sounding is well done by the detective Edward Pierce.The strength point of the game in this field,use strong and proper music that plays players more involved.



Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2018

Price : 59.99$-44.99 $

Have Fun .

