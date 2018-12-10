Maplestory 2 Review While Comparing With Maplestory 1

Hello this is the same article I made last time but I've noticed there were no pictures in it and lots of grammar mistakes so I remade it. I will be talking about the pros and cons of this game while comparing it to Maplestory 1 to explain if it's better or worse.

For the dungeons, you will see a variety of different dungeons for your player level and some of them are actually fun to play. Once you get to the lvl 50 dungeons, it gets a bit harder and you will need to grind out these dungeons to get the best gear at lvl 50 which is epic gear. It didn't take long for me because I played on a dungeon called Tronix Bunker and with my friends, I completed this dungeon in under 3 minutes every time and it saved us a lot of time compared to the other lvl 50 dungeons. Once you get a decent amount of epic gear, you will have enough gear score (Does not mean more damage, its just your score for the gear your wearing.) to progress to hard mode dungeons. Beware of bots, as they can ruin your time. These bots automatically level up to 60 and do dungeons by themselves that lazy people won't do. Go to party finder to find a group of players who are doing the same dungeon as you! Make sure you fit their criteria!





There are only 6 hard mode dungeons and they're all interesting to play on but I've done all 6 way too many times and it got very repetitive to play. I wish they would add more hard mode dungeons. RNG in this game is terrible and it does take a while to level up your gear. I won't talk too much detail because you can easily just search up on google for guides specifically. I will continue with the REVIEW which was pros and cons. You need crystals and a replica of your current weapon to level it up. Stupid right? So it takes a long time to gather up all these weapons to level up your weapon. Addition to that, you only have a slim chance to level up your weapon as its level gets higher. Its not impossible though. If you constantly put these crystals and weapons into your main weapon, you will get enchantment charges. You get sets of 4 and you can get up to a 100% chance with these. Again, does still take a while so you may as well hope for RNG.





In hard dungeons, you have to grind for gear like the weapons/equipment you get from them. They can't be bought with money as its an item that is BOUND to your character, as in you can't sell it. The chances aren't that good if you're looking for a specific gear. Took me around my 50th dungeon to get the kandura pendant, which is a rare and powerful pedant but I think they recently changed some things where you get a specific item in a certain dungeon but I stopped playing so I don't know for sure.

They recently added chaos dungeons and I swear when I was doing these dungeons everyone is just blaming each other when they make the slightest mistake and start being toxic. There is a time limit in these dungeons and if one person really does mess up, the entire party fails the dungeon. This dungeon has 10 people instead of the ordinary 4 players because the boss is that difficult. I got all the legendary gears available (except the weapon) but after doing a few runs, I got bored of the game. I have been playing for over 400 hours and I have finished almost all the content there is available. I had the best gear available, finished making my house, explored all of the map, got all trophies, and basically everything. At least I had fun DURING the 400 hours that I spent on this game. My friends stopped playing as well because they got bored too. Now your wondering, why we got bored? There's nothing to do after you get the best gear and it's very repetitive to do the same dungeons over and over again. There will be a new expansion coming out soon but I'm really not that interested in it. I will definitely come back to this game after most of the stuff from the Korean version moves over.

Compare Maplestory 2 to other MMORPGs. Other games have lots of endgame material with places to grind levels, get better equipment and etc while in Maplestory 2 it only has 3 endgame bosses and after defeating them, there's literally nothing to do. I know this was released in Korea already, and that the max level is 99 there and stuff, but its been like 3 years till the game arrived here and that just means it will be a long time till all the content in the Korean version comes to us. I would definitely recommend playing it if it was the Korean version haha.

To end this off, It's way too easy to level up. There is a main questline that gets you completely to level 60 in less than a day. In other MMORPGs, it definitely takes a while to level up to the max level. There aren't many different classes to choose from compared to Maplestory 1 and not many unique abilities to use. For example, the wizards in this game always use the fire attack constantly because its the strongest. I understand DPS comes before looks but I dislike how other abilities aren't used. For classes, there are currently 10 classes to choose from. (striker is not out yet) In MapleStory 1 there are 37. I understand Maplestory was out for a long time compared to Maplestory 2, but I am just stating my opinion/review on the game as its current state. I hate going into a dungeon to see all 4 of us being the same class and makes me feel like poop.





I have already seen Maplestory 2 in Korea so I know something called "awakening skills" will be added but I think that it will be a long time till they get here. In Maplestory 1, I had so many abilities and other stuff on my key binds that if you pressed any key in the game, it would do something. I honestly thought that was a great feeling and after I stopped playing Maplestory 1, I still remember what each key did. When I first started Maplestory 1, I thought to myself, "arey is there so many abilities! I just want like, 3 and I'm good. This is too hard to remember."





So basically my review it that it's an excellent game to play and that it's not too pay to win but I prefer Maplestory 1 over Maplestory 2. If you do decide to pay in this game, you can get things like pets, crystals, or a few amazing gears that are tradable. It does make quite a difference like:

1: Your pets increase your damage a lot because they have special bonus attributes like +5% melee damage for example and does make a significant difference.

2: Some of the best capes are tradable and you can also grind for them but just like the pendant that took me a while to get, this one takes long as well.

3. Crystals are tradable so you could buy a lot and you would only have to grind for your weapon replicas. For free to play players, you would have to probably do double the dungeons a paying player would.

I probably have around 1000+ hours on Maplestory 1 and I am lvl 230. The max level is lvl 250, so you understand that it takes a long time to get to the max level compared to Maplestory 2. They recently made big changes in Maplestory 1 like making leveling up easier, new maps for higher level people to grind out in, and new bosses coming out. The reason they do this is that some people dislike Maplestory 2 and prefer to continue playing Maplestory 1. I thought when Maplestory 2 would come out, Maplestory 1 would be deserted and all the servers would be empty. When I went on the other day, the REBOOT server (the most popular server) was so populated. This server is free to play because almost everything can be bought with in-game currency without paying a single dime. You can still buy cosmetics which people still buy regularly. There are lots of Christmas-like events going on right now so if you didn't like Maplestory 2, come on over to Maplestory 1! Special event going on where you gain 2 EXTRA levels when you level up. You can level up in no time.







Last thing I will say is that in Maplestory 2, its easy to get your gear to max with less effort but in Maplestory 1, there's always something to work for, something to upgrade. My gear is still pretty garbage since I am a free to play player but I'm lvl 230 with all the best gear, but I still couldn't level them up. I depend on events to get more free stuff to ugprade my gear and hopefully in time for the new bosses coming out. I highly doubt anyone read this whole article since the other articles I saw on gamehag were pretty short so if you did read this, thanks! Did this for the soul gems! Cough, I mean and for the review for others to witness.