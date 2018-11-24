Game review: Little Dragon Cafe

Note:
Before the starting of the article I should say sorry for some grammar mistakes I may have in it , because I am not native but I am trying my best for you , hope you enjoy! :)Yoshiro Wada is known in the gaming industry and is known to him as the creator of the Harvest Moon series, a person who has always emphasized that he likes and respects fighting games, puzzles and more. But believes that games should focus more on human and mental issues. Wada and the kind of new look and relaxation of video games have created the Harvest Moon brand, the Story Of Seasons, and her imagination has come to Little Dragon Cafe today.The latest version of Yoshiro Wada's made has just come out and it's important that he left the company that had been working for many years for the past seven years and in fact left the Harvest Moon brand. He had more managerial and backward-looking games in these years, and he did not do anything other than producing some titles (like Little King Story for Wii). The Little Dragon Cafe, but his latest hand, is the idea that, after many years now, the players have come to the conclusion and it has to be seen how successful this game has been.
Manufacturer: Aksys Games, TOYBOX Inc , Picola Inc , TOYBOX lnc
Publisher: Aksys Games, Rising Star Games
Platforms: PlayStation 4, Zune, Nintendo Switcher
Review Platform: Nintendo Switcher
The Little Dragon Cafe combines the same awesome Wada mindset with the fantasy world that showed us some traces of it in the Harvest Moon. In a new Wade game statement, Harvest Money can be considered a fancier fantasy world, focusing on culinary matters rather than focusing on agriculture.
In a new Wade game statement, Harvest Money can be considered a fancier fantasy world, focusing on culinary matters rather than focusing on agriculture.
You play in the game after choosing your gender from a twin sister to your first step with the family and the island where you live, and of course the cuffs that your mother has laid out and you are living on the top of the living room. . After a few minutes of playing, the mother suffers from a toughness that appears to be overwhelming, until a wizard's man emerges from somewhere and tells his brother and sister to worry about a secret.
The wizard appears to them a dragon hat, and says that by raising the dragon and keeping it right from him, one could hope for a good mother. He emphasizes the children should keep the mother's heritage, that is, the same café alive, and during the launch of the cafe, have the air of a little dragon. The game here enters a new category and brings you into your own world; a world in which You are responsible for managing the cafe as well as dragging and surfing on the island where you are staying in order to cook your food.
You are responsible for managing the cafe as well as dragging and surfing on the island where you are staying in order to cook your food.
The Little Dragon Cafe focuses more on titles such as Harvest Moon on a narrative that narrates, and it's a grass routine to have a field simulation title. The game tells the gamer after managing the cafe and other things, telling the story of each player on the left with a new character; strange characters who seek refuge in their cafe to find out what's in their lives. Are escaping The range of these clients involves a wizard who no longer has the power of witchcraft, rather than a boy who escaped from his father's house, and getting acquainted with them in each leftist makes the story more attractive.
The essence of the game is summarized here. By entering these characters and telling you their secrets, Gamer gradually realizes a special food in the person he loves, but for a long time he does not feel the taste. This makes it easy for you to get into the island with your dragon after obtaining the formula for that food and look for the food ingredients you need.
Your dragon is initially a small, funny dragon that can access certain holes and sometimes give you a hint, but the interesting thing is that your dragon is getting bigger and bigger with progress in the game, and each time it gets worse, it triggers Minor changes to the gameplay process.
For example, when you rotate your small dragon on the island, you can not move the huge rock boulders, but with a little bit of this funny beast, you can reach new and more points on the island by moving the rocks, or even larger with the dragon even You can take a ride on it and take a plane to fly to your islands. Of course, the dragon's enlargement also has its own reputation and you have to give it some specialty (and it's also a wonder that the dragon usually comes in the color of the food you give it to). Apart from finding it easy to order these foods, I must give you good news that you have to cook cookies for each cookie for a dragon lady or girlfriend every time you cook.
The cooking game has a QTE pseudo-like mimic in the form of rhythmic games where you can play your final food with playback and right-clicking the buttons at the right time. Cooking at the beginning of the game is definitely an interesting point, but when you realize that you have to go through each of these duplicate mini-games every time you repeat that same mini-game. You will. Unfortunately, the cuisine sector, which is one of the important elements in it, is soon tedious and repetitive, and the player could at least reduce some of the rewards by incorporating several dozen pieces of music.
The gameplay while surfing, as mentioned, will change slightly as your dragon grows, and the peak of these changes will be when flying with your dragon person at the end of the game. You can rotate your dragons on various islands and continue to live, after finishing the game (which takes about 20-30 hours to complete the game), although there is no news of the side missions we see in the open world games. There is even no news of the so-called Post-Content, which often plays Japanese plays.
In rotation between the big game environment, you may occasionally encounter a warning that the cafe's crew is stuck, and in this case you have to go to your restaurant and customers by choosing to quickly go back to the cafe. The gameplay of the game, as written and found on the paper, varies from cafeteria to cooking and travel, and even dragons riding, but the sum of all of these gameplays ultimately does not give the output so strong and inefficient and the game gets repetitive Suffers. The weaknesses in the agricultural sector and the lack of proper payment to the cuisine sector (which is an agricultural substitute) is one of those things that Wada has not properly thought about and has failed in its implementation.
Also, the lack of a series of elements in the game also feels. During the release of the PlayStation Console, the Harvest Moon had a lot of content that could be played at any time, some of which came to play, which made it worth repeating the game. The Little Dragon Cafe, however, does not include content for many years, and for example, features such as character enhancement and character marriage, etc. have been completely removed from the game system. The elements that have been added to the game for removing these items are not diminished, but they are all incomplete and do not have the evolution that they should have.
Apart from repetition, there should also be tiny bugs that may be solved in future updates, but the game also has another problem, which lies in how the characters are controlled, the dragon riding and jumping with this winged object is sometimes overwhelming. And giving a series of simple commands to your character also asks for Ayoub. In this case, there is only a fairly rich story and lovely and cooked characters in the game that makes gamers persuaded to continue.
In this case, there is only a fairly rich story and lovely and cooked characters in the game that makes gamers persuaded to continue.
The Little Dragon Cafe features interesting graphics, in which traces of Wada's unique designs come to light at the time of the Harvest Moon. Loved characters are created, and the two and a half surroundings around the three-dimensional design of the characters and the combination of colorful and cheerful gameplay create a completely fantasy space that has a strange feel. I experienced the Nintendo game switcher, but my reviews showed that the PlayStation 4 and PC games that play sixty frames per second have better graphics, and animations run smoother and smoother.
The game's music is exactly the same as the tracks played in the previous Harvest Moon series, and as with its cheerful graphics, the spirit and freshness of its notes are heard. The game is for every region and point of its own music, and it's interesting that from 6:00 pm, the music is cut off and replaced by night sounds such as the voice of the crickets and the owl. Dialogues have not been sounded, and only the sounds heard in the game are limited to some movements that do not have much definition.
Finally, the Little Dragon Cafe can be like a hot shower, for those who live on the busy, busy days of today's modern cities, and when they are playing, they want to take a relaxing experience, not a game rush. Common action The little dragon's cafe is far away from anything that could become a memorable masterpiece, like its early versions, but it can at any rate give it a bit of an answer and by ignoring its small and large errors, the gamer in the fantasy world Drowning characters with a more memorable character than the whole game.