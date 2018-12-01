Darksiders III review

The game returns us back to the early phase of the apocalypse and puts it into the role of Fury.

Her task is to establish a cosmic balance and to exterminate the seven deadly sins that hunt down the devastated Earth.

The nurse rider, like her brothers, is walking the cliché of swords.

Although the story ends up as a character, most characters during the game are threatened by decapitation or similar physical violence.

The most interesting moments of her story happen in the very end of the game that actually serves as a sequel to the sequel.

Everything before that is a repetition of the previous games, so Fury will also deal with the discovery of the conspiracy behind the premature apocalypse.

By the way, you will encounter some of the famous characters of the fans and visit every corner of the connected world.