Champions Online: Overview

This is an overview about the game Champions Online, I hope you enjoy.
In-Game Mechanics
CHAMPIONS ONLINE
A MMORPG free-to-play game, it is based in a superhero-themed world. Cryptic Studio developed the rules and setting in a universal role-playing game system, which is the designed to be independent of setting and genre. It’s a typical genre of hero based game anyone would want to play.
Power Meter - meter that increase every successful attacks and blocks which can then use to unleash more powerful actions. Players can only unleash it when it is full charge.
Revival and Re-spawn – a player can be revived by a teammate or re-spawn at a neutral site.
Hero Points – Known by most players by Stars, it’s basically like a steroids to the character making them stronger than usual helping you survive in difficult situations. The only way to earn stars is by completing missions and defeating villains.
Character Dress – replacement for typical armor pieces or sets to collect, that is unique as are most weapons.
Character Creation – The game features a character, the ability to edit a hero's movement animations, such as a beast-like hero opting to run and leap on all fours direction. The color and firing position of their powers, such as changing a power's energy animation from red to green or changing the animation to fire from the head instead of the palms can also be edited.
Skills – The characters have fewer skills than standard MMOs, but the unique part is you can customize. Making the game in a much faster-paced than traditional MMOs.
More Skills
The game includes non-combat crafting skills, Arms, and Magic, each of these has three other specializations players can choose under them.
There are also a variety of travel powers, including swinging using grappling hooks, flying, fire flying, jet-boot flying, rocket boot jumping, hover disks, super jump, super speed, teleportation, acrobatics, ice sliding, earth flying, tornado flight, and tunneling.
Level – The level cap of this game is 40, though leveling is much harder as it progress.
In-Game Locations – called the champions universe that vary from different regions : urban sprawls, dinosaur-infested islands, underground ruins, and underwater
REVIEW