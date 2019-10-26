ferriquelme.sainz
Minecraft

Kingsley_pl avatar

Kingsley_pl

October 26, 2019 at 02:15 PM

Cosa ne pensate del nuovo aggiornamento?
alexita07 avatar

alexita07

October 26, 2019 at 06:51 PM

Minecraft è belissimo
alexita07 avatar

alexita07

October 26, 2019 at 06:52 PM

Chi odia fortnite
Gabrielcampo avatar

Gabrielcampo

October 26, 2019 at 06:54 PM

Minecraf e bellissimo
Gericooo avatar

Gericooo

October 26, 2019 at 06:57 PM

Minecraft god
Gabrielcampo avatar

Gabrielcampo

October 26, 2019 at 07:39 PM

voi avete vinto incraft

dr_iceblock avatar

dr_iceblock

October 26, 2019 at 07:42 PM

la droga fa bene
IlMangiacodici avatar

IlMangiacodici

October 27, 2019 at 09:34 PM

LadromeLadromeLadrome badge
Trovare subito riparo

26 OTTOBRE 2019 18:59 2116


IlMangiacodiciIlMangiacodiciIlMangiacodici badge
Se sei nuovo in minecraft di consiglio di prendere un po' di confidenza con i crafting con la creativa almeno impari le basi velocemente dopo fatto questo potresti già fiondarti in modalità sopravvivenza dove puoi già entrare più nel gioco. Ci sono vari mob tra coi scheletri e combattenti corpo a corpo come gli zombi e le loro varianti ti po' la mummia che appartiene al buona del deserto poi ci sono le streghe che sono mob abbastanza cattivi e difficili da tenere a bada senza una buona armatura e un secchio di latte (che in minecraft viene usato per rimuovere quasi tutti gli effetti negativi) in minecraft ci sono anche molti biomi tra i quali la giungla e altra roba poi ci sono le mod che sono una delle invenzioni più belle perché puoi applicare di tutto ai tuoi mondi.

Un saluto spero che ti sono stato utile
