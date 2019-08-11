general
Tabacchino
August 11, 2019 at 08:29 PM
Ma perché quando inserisco un codice per riscattare un cofanetto mi dice account non attivo.Perfavore non riesco a risolvere questo problema
AnninaPeink
August 11, 2019 at 10:42 PM
Prova a sloggare e rifare l'accesso
gatto_bello
August 16, 2019 at 12:50 AM
Non ai 1 solo problema che ne ai tante
shadowgeist994
August 16, 2019 at 12:53 AM
verifica via email
AndreaM04
August 18, 2019 at 03:59 AM
Non lo so mi dispiace
