World of Warships - Play for free

You will NOT receive Soul Gems for registering from this link, but you can redeem code 'UKSUBS' to receive (for new players only):

500 doubloons

7 days of premium account

2,000,000 credits

Mysterious British Tier III ship

6 skilled commanders

Use this code in the game and get amazing bonuses absolutely for free!





The World of Warships fleet features over 200 ships, dating back to the First and Second World Wars. Find out which warship type suits you best, and amass a navy of your own. Choose the flag you want to sail under. In WoWs, you can pick from the world's leading naval forces. Study each nationality's strong points and quirks, then weigh up the gameplay possibilities. Use them in the battle to develop your own tactics!