Warlords of Aternum is an epic mobile strategy in which you will face enemies on the battlefield and test your tactics. Train your army and defeat every opponent who stands in your way.





The game system is based on turn-based combat. Send your best trained troops to fight with other players, personalize each unit at your own discretion and win!





Warlords of Aternum is primarily PvP battles, so get ready for a clash with the game community and raise your rankings to take a seat at the top!