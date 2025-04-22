Uptasia is a free browser game that combines elements of logic and strategy. In this game you will travel to the United States of 19th-century and create your economic empire. You start your adventure as a bakery owner. At first, your company is very modest. However, by taking care of our customers, you will make a reputation and earn money for further investments. You can invest the accumulated capital in several dozen types of enterprises, such as florists, factories and even a circus.



Over time, you'll be able to expand and improve your businesses. However, you will need money that you can get by playing an interesting puzzle game. Your task is to find specific items on the drawn image as quickly as possibile. Perceptiveness and focus are very important. The pictures are very detailed and as a resul very challenging. Over time, puzzles become more and more difficult, so we have various items to help. The faster you act, the more points you earn!

Join the game as quickly as possible and create an economic empire!

