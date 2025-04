Trump's Empire: idle game is a free mobile game developed by MysteryTag studio.

Earn money and climb the ranking of the richest people in the world. Create a business plan and put it into practice. Change America's fortunes with the game's main character Donald Trump and see how much you can do for your country. Climb to the top using whatever you can think of and earn huge amounts of money!

Don't wait any longer and play Trump's Empire: idle game today.