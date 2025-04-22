The Tribez: Build a Village is a free, strategic mobile game from Game Insight studio.

See how you will prove yourself as the leader of a new, small village hidden somewhere on a mysterious, lost island. Provide your villagers a peaceful and pleasant life, take care of the farm, thanks to which you will get food and tame sweet, wild animals! Play mini-games like racing or puzzles and have a great time on your island life. Upgrade your buildings and technology to make your village an even more wonderful place to live!

Don't wait any longer and play The Tribez: Build a Village today!