Sword Art Online is a free browser game, based on the popular anime series of the same name.





There are three roles to choose from in the game: Swordsman, Mage and Ranger. Each character has his own unique appearance, skills and a different way of fighting. By defeating the more powerful creatures, we have a chance to find legendary weapons that will make us even stronger in battles. We can also add helpers to our formations, which will make playing a little easier for us. At Sword Art Online, we discover many beautiful locations, meet strong monsters and make new friendships.





Join the fantastic world of Sword Art Online today!