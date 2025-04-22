The_king
Sword Art Online is a free browser game, based on the popular anime series of the same name.


There are three roles to choose from in the game: Swordsman, Mage and Ranger. Each character has his own unique appearance, skills and a different way of fighting. By defeating the more powerful creatures, we have a chance to find legendary weapons that will make us even stronger in battles. We can also add helpers to our formations, which will make playing a little easier for us. At Sword Art Online, we discover many beautiful locations, meet strong monsters and make new friendships.


Join the fantastic world of Sword Art Online today!

Recent Forum Posts

Sword Art Online (SAO) Who was your favorite character in SAO?

4 replies

Last reply: Feb 8, 2024

What's the in game story?

5 replies

Last reply: Dec 24, 2023

good or bad is this game?

64 replies

Last reply: Jun 18, 2023

What is your favourite season of Sword Art Online

5 replies

Last reply: Jun 16, 2023

what is this crap

13 replies

Last reply: Dec 14, 2022

What are the reasons to reject an article about the game?

9 replies

Last reply: Apr 4, 2022

NIZZA_SNIPER

7 replies

Last reply: Feb 26, 2022

combat tutorial

43 replies

Last reply: Feb 3, 2022

