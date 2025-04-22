Summoners War is a free fantasy RPG game for mobile phones in which you fight against other summoners for Mana crystals!

Collect monsters available in the game and learn about their unique skills! Create your own strategy that will lead you to victory in PvP and PvE battles. Decorate your village, train captured monsters, travel through huge dungeons and enlarge your collection! You can also join forces with other players and take part in raids, in which you will try to defeat the mighty boss!

Join the dark world of Summoners War today!