Shakes and Fidget is a RPG browser game set in a fantasy world. At the very beginning, we make our character by choosing between nine races: the Humans, the Elves, the Dwarfs, the Gnomes, the Orcs, the Dark Elves, the Goblins and the Demons and then, between three classes: the Warrior, the Mage and the Hunter. Our main quest is to build our character by resolving the missions we’ve received or by fighting other players in the arena. In the tavern, we’ll receive new quests from which we’ll obtain gold, experience points and sometimes, items that could reveal themselves powerful and useful. The game is very funny – we can see it even though the character creation. The creators have provided us some hilarious class descriptions, so we can see they’ve focused on a game with a dope of humor. The graphics are quite colorful and well drawn and that why it’s easy on the eye, even if it’s just a browser game. In Shakes and Fidget, we can pass our time agreeably, as the game is very absorbing and gives us lots of funny missions. Conquer this incredible and extended world today!