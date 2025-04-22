Sea of ​​Conquest is an intense strategy game set in the dangerous world of pirates and naval battles.

Take on the role of a ship captain and face the challenge of dominating the unforgiving waters. You must build a fleet, recruit a crew, and fight for treasures, forming alliances or betraying other crews to take control of trade routes. Strategic resource management, tactical combat, and planning your next moves are key to surviving and winning this epic naval adventure.

