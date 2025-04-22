My Pocket Stars is a free browser adventure game inspired by Pokemon games.

Choose your pet and start your journey through a mysterious continent full of cute animals and beautiful locations. Build your own team, fight the trainers you meet and become the best of them. A balanced and interesting fight, hundreds of different skills and different strategies - all this will make My Pocket Stars pull you in for good! Play alone or invite friends and together take part in many activities available in the game, such as fighting the invincible champions, exploring the mysterious dungeons or taking care of your own garden - everyone will find something for themselves!

Don't wait any longer and play My Pocket Stars today!