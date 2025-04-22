Magic: Legends is a new Hack and Slash game available for PC, Xbox One and Playstation 4.

Choose one of the 6 available classes and go hunting! Fight your way through hordes of monsters, fight powerful bosses and prove your strength. Control the chaos and travel the world on your own paths to create your own story and leave a mark that no one will forget! Collect new equipment, upgrade artifacts and choose from hundreds of skills to create the most powerful hero in the game. Invite your friends and go on a journey through unknown lands together!

Wait no more and play Magic: Legends now!