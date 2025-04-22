Last Refuge is a strategic game available on mobile phones in which you have to fight for survival in a post-apocalyptic world.

Create your camp where you will try to survive the zombie attacks. Collect resources, expand your army, upgrade buildings, and over time, your base will turn into a real fortress! Recruit new units and train them to be able to fight off the ubiquitous zombies that have dominated the new, fallen world. Remember, however, that not only zombies are your concern at Last Refuge! Fight other players for resources that are so necessary for survival and show them who rules here. Become invincible and smash everyone who stands in your way.

Don't wait any longer and play Last Refuge today!