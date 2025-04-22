Kitten Match is a cute, free match-three mobile game created by Strategy Gamez studio.

Take care of the sweet kitten that fell into your hands and make sure that he has the best possible life. Design and decorate the interior of your apartment, dress your kitten and let your imagination run wild. Complete puzzles by combining three of the same blocks and move on to the next levels. Develop your mind and have a great time spending time with your new pet.

Don't wait any longer and play Kitten Match now!