Just Kill Me 3 is a free mobile action game developed by Fundoshi Parade KK studio.

A mysterious cat-like genie appears in front of you and asks you to kill him, and you decide to fulfill his request. Get resources to help you train and improve yourself to get the most out of your task. Discover an interesting story, enjoy simple controls and see how far you can go on this twisted journey full of cats and their secrets.

Don't wait any longer and play Just Kill Me 3 today!