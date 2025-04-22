Island Force is an idle-styled real-time browser strategy with a gameplay known from Astro Conquest. In this title you’ll have to build up and army and attack your enemy bases on the Island, so you can capture and turn them to your side. After that, you can slow down a little, and beside of capturing, you can do something else on other part of the map.

Graphics are quite old-fashioned, but well detailed and polished. Surely, you can feel the atmosphere when your units perform the attacks. There’s no music, but sound of ballistic charges and shots are really realistic.

So don’t wait any longer and dominate the Island Force!



