Idle Princess is a free mobile adventure game from Poseidon Games studio.

Over 35 beautiful elves are waiting for you, go into the fight and join forces with your companions to advance to the next levels. A varied combat system, original character development paths and the ability to play with friends from around the world in one. Invite your friends to fight Bosses and save innocent people from death. Collect heroes, attack occupied territories and collect rare items to strengthen the elves. Get new attributes and train heroes to increase their strength and develop skills.

Don't wait any longer and play Idle Princess today!