Hotel Empire Tycoon is a free, mobile simulation game developed by Codigames studio.

Build your own hotel and improve the business so that every tourist dreams of visiting it! Start with a small hotel and work hard to achieve success. Develop your management skills, decide on the next steps on your way to success and learn from your mistakes. Increase hotel rooms, add luxurious furnishings and put up beautiful decorations that will appeal to your customers. Open more hotels and build your empire, thanks to which you will earn a fortune!

Don't wait any longer and try Hotel Empire Tycoon now.