Heroes: Legend of Enros is a free browser MMO game developed by Esprit Games studio.

Set off on a journey and see what awaits you in the world of heroes! On your way you will meet many powerful enemies, irreplaceable allies and unforgettable adventures. Come up with new strategies that will help you win every battle, gather experience and equipment, and develop your skills as best you can. Fight other players and prove that you are the strongest hero in the whole world!

Don't wait any longer and play Heroes: Legend of Enros today!