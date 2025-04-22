Harvest Land: Farm & City Building is a farm simulator, available for mobile phones, settled in slavic theme with nice musical accompaniment and candy-like graphics.

Great men and their wives went a long adventure in the hope of finding a new home. They came to their native lands on a large island, where there is room for fruit trees and large fields. Help them create a village where they can feel safe and happy. Plan carefully the layout of lands and buildings, go to the market to buy seeds and start the real life of a farmer. Buy farm animals such as cows and sheep, take care of them and enjoy the resources obtained from them, such as milk and wool. Decorate your village, make every inhabitant happy and become the richest farmer in the game!

Don't wait any longer and play Harvest Land: Farm & City Building today!