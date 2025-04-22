Gran Saga is a free, cross-platform MMORPG game developed by NPIXEL studio.

Join the huge world of Gran Saga, where everyone will find a place for themselves. Create your character and set off on a journey through unknown lands, fight powerful enemies and constantly strengthen your character. The unique Gran Weapon system allows you to change weapons during the game and it is the weapon you use that determines the character's class. Find out which fighting style suits you best and go into battle. Enjoy the interesting plot, framed in beautiful 3D graphics and pleasant music. Invite your friends and check together what is hidden in this magical world!

Wait no more and play Gran Saga today!