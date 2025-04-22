Genshin Impact is a free, multiplatform RPG game with online elements, kept in an anime style.
Join Teyvat - a fantastic world full of beautiful locations, mysterious ruins and wild creatures. Gather your friends and, with their help, explore the world, discover new places and find out why you were once separated from your twin sibling. Become a true master and rule the elements that will strengthen you in battle and help you solve logical puzzles. On your way you will meet over 20 unique characters, build your dream team and set off on an adventure together!
Wait no more and play Genshin Impact today!
