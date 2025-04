Game of Khans is a free mobile strategy game developed by DreamPlus Games.

Build your own empire as a rising Khan. Control your own destiny and decide whether you want to be written down in history as a feared or loved leader. Conquer the hearts of beautiful women and experience the love that will lead you to your destiny. Take control of other lands, fight epic battles and develop your empire so that the whole world knows about it!

Play Game of Khans today!