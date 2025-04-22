Firestone Idle RPG is a completely free adventure browser game published by R2Games studio.

Join the fantastic world of Alandria and take part in the battle between humans and the orcs and the undeads. Unfortunately, the dark creatures have the power of powerful Firestones and bring chaos and disorder to the world. The King of Alandria sent you on a very important mission - you must stop the forces of evil, recover the stones and save the kingdom. Create a team of five heroes, each of whom will have a different class and specialization. Each hero also has his own unique skills that will support the team in battle. On your way you will meet powerful opponents with whom you will fight, and defeating each of them may reward you with new items for your team. Choose your own strategy and start fighting!

Don't wait any longer and start your adventure in Firestone Idle RPG today!