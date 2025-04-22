Fight for Candy: Match 3 is a free mobile puzzle game developed by Idle Game Tec studio.

Match three or more same candies together to create an explosion and clear the board. Collect bombs and other available improvements that will help you in difficult situations and make it easier to complete the level. Enjoy free daily spins that will earn you valuable rewards. Try to get 3 stars on each level, enjoy a pleasant gameplay and kill boredom at home, in the car or on the bus!

Don't wait any longer and try Fight for Candy: Match 3 now.