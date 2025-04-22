FFBE War of The Visions is a free mobile RPG from Square Enix Co.

Especially for fans, the next part of the Final Fantasy series has returned, this time for mobile phones! Discover the continent of Adra, a place where conflicts over domination continue. Despite the fact that the land of Rionis is very small, it has retained its independence, and the fate of Lionis's young twin princes is in question. Go into battle, discover a thrilling combat system, experience a great story fully dubbed, and discover the secrets behind Adra!

