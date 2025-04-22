Doctor Owl-Painting Match Game is a free match-three mobile game.

Set off on a magical journey through the fantastic world of fairies and discover new, amazing places. Score as many points as possible by destroying three or more blocks of the same type, beat the records and progress to the more difficult levels of the game. Use unique upgrades to help you clear the board and move to the next world. Support Doctor Owl in his adventure and enjoy many hours of fun!

Try the Doctor Owl-Painting Match Game today.