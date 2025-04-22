Dark Knight is a free browser MMORPG game that tells the story of a Devil Hunter who faces the forces of evil.

Choose one of the three classes available: Slayer, Sorcerer or Destroyer and start your adventure in a world full of demons. Travel through magical lands, kill hordes of monsters and collect pieces that belongs to your goddess so that you can finally summon her as your support. Use many upgrades available to increase your character's strength and become invincible. Discover the secrets of the game world and become a hero who will defeat seven devil kingdoms!

Grab your weapon and start your fight in Dark Knight now!