Crazy Naruto is a free browser MMO game created for fans of the Naruto series, which is very popular in Japan.

If you've always dreamed of becoming a ninja like Naruto, Sasuke and Sakura, now's your chance. You can choose from three types of combat: taijutsu, genjutsu or ninjutsu. Choose the one that interests you the most and start fighting. On your way you will meet many well-known characters such as Shino, Kankuro and Hinata. Fight opponents, collect equipment, upgrade your character and become the best ninja in the village of Konoha!

Don't wait any longer and play Crazy Naruto today!