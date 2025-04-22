Cloud Cake City is a free match-three game available for iOS mobile phones.

A city full of sweets, hidden in the clouds, is waiting for you. Join a charming girl who will lead you into a fantastic adventure. Try to connect three or more blocks of the same pattern and color to clear the board and complete the level. Test your skills in over a hundred different levels and get the highest score possible. Invite your friends to the game and have fun together while exploring the game world.

