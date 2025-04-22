Chevalier du Dragon is the game that will give you the opportunity to play as a mighty knight, going in a dangerous adventure. We will land in the MMORPG's world full of magical and legendary heroes, in which will lead a team of heroes, as well as goddesses or magical creatures in the course of turn-based battles against hordes of enemies.





Players who've played games such as League of Angels 2 or Dragon Knight, will easily get mechanics of this one. Soon after creating our avatar we will start the game with a small introduction, in which we'll get acquainted with the initial characters of the game. Although we will have to start with only one character, in the male or female version, we will get a chance to recruit more companions.





Another important aspect is the equipment, later its strengthening and improvement, as well as the creation of new parts of it.





Also worth mentioning that the micropayment system is available in this title. The game is free, so no one should be surprised.