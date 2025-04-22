Card Heroes is a free mobile card game from Skytec Games studio.

Start a fascinating journey through the mysterious land and free the conquered lands from enemies. Collect new hero cards and create your own dream deck. Fight in fast-paced, strategic duels with people from all over the world, use unique card abilities and choose the tactics that will lead you to victory. Join a clan, meet new friends and embark on clan wars together to face other players and become the strongest!

Wait no more and play Card Heroes today!